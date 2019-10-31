New for 2020, the sixth-generation Explorer switches to a rear-wheel-drive platform from front-wheel-drive, which means the engines are no longer mounted sideways. The new Explorer is slightly longer than its predecessor, but the wheelbase has been increased by about 6 inches. Ford says this benefits occupants in all three rows. A rotary dial replaces the traditional shifter and allows for unfettered access to the audio and climate controls, plus an available wireless charging phone pad. Base models come with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 300 horsepower. Optional is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 horsepower. That number climbs to 400 horsepower when the hotter ST model is specified. For top fuel efficiency there’s the Explorer Hybrid, which links a turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 to an electric motor for a combined 318 horsepower. All models come with 10-speed automatic transmissions. All-wheel-drive is available with the turbo four-cylinder and the Hybrid, and is standard with the V-6.
2020 Ford Explorer: New and improved: in every single way
- Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
