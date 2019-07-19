For years, the Fusion has covered the bases in content and performance. Unaltered is the trio of four-cylinder engines plus traditional and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The latter, installed in the Fusion Energi, now runs for 25 miles (previously 20) solely on electric power due to a larger-capacity battery. The model range includes the performance-oriented Fusion Sport that’s equipped with a potent twin-turbocharged V-6 (worth 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque) plus standard all-wheel-drive (optional on other models). It also receives larger front brakes, firmer springs, thicker roll bar and electronically controlled dampers that constantly adjust themselves, according to road conditions and driver input. A mesh-style grille helps set the Sport apart visually from tamer Fusions. For 2019, all models come with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 package of active safety technologies that includes emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams and blind-spot monitoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.