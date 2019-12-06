While Ford seems like it’s getting out of the four-door sedan business, the automaker is doubling down on the two door Mustang. Regardless of the onslaught of buyers moving to utility vehicles, Mustang lovers represent a rock-solid demographic. That’s partly because Ford is constantly developing the car. For the 2020 model year, the Shelby GT500 model returns. The previous version, which departed after the 2014 model year, had a 662-horsepower 5.8-liter supercharged V-8. Think of the new model as a current GT350 with another 244 horsepower: The automaker says the GT500 is the most powerful street-legal car the company has ever built. The supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet. It’s connected to a seven-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission. Even the base Mustang is no slouch. The turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is available with a high-performance package that increases output to 330 horsepower from 310. There’s also a Handling Pack option for coupes that’s designed for lowering road-course lap times. There are no physical or horsepower changes in store for the 460-horsepower Mustang GT or its 480-horse Bullitt coupe derivative, or for the 526-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R.
2020 Ford Mustang: The Shelby GT500 joins the herd
- Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
