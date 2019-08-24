It’s easy to understand the appeal of the Ford Taurus to both police departments and other fleet users such as rental agencies, since it’s the roomiest sedan in Ford’s lineup. A bold grille, wide fenders and rear LED tail lamps contribute to the big sedan’s distinctive shape. Available luxury equipment includes massaging front seats, automatic high-beam activation and rain-sensing wipers. Most models are motivated by the 288-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 combined with a standard six-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel-drive. All-wheel-drive is a standard part of the full-blooded SHO package. This “raging bull” is fitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 that generates 365 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Other SHO highlights include a unique grille, rear-deck spoiler, sport-tuned suspension, 19- or optional 20-inch wheels, leather-covered interior and a 10-way power-adjustable front seat.
