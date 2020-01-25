GMC’s midsize utility vehicle hits the sweet spot with buyers seeking space, comfort and good looks. The looks part of the equation is altered for 2020 with a new nose and standard LED lights. The Acadia comes with a folding third-row seat that is perhaps understandably better suited for kids than adults. The platform is derived from the same one used in the Cadillac XT5 (and 2020 XT6) and the Chevrolet Traverse. For 2020, GMC has added an AT4 trim that includes a blacked-out grille, unique wheels and off-road tires. The engine lineup begins with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. Optional, but standard with the AT4, is a V-6 with 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet. In between is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet. A standard 10-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous six-speed, and all-wheel-drive is also available with all engines. The system disconnects from the rear axle under normal traction situations to save fuel. A console-mounted selector knob adjusts the AWD for 4x4, Sport, Off Road or Trailer/Tow situations.
2020 GMC Acadia: Hits the sweet spot for space, comfort and looks
- Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
