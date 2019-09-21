Both the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC’s midsize trucks are smaller and less capable than their full-size GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado counterparts, but for many pickup buyers they’re the appropriate size. Both extended and crew cab versions can be ordered with a 200-horsepower 2.5-litre four-cylinder or a 305-horsepower V-6. As well, a there’s 2.8-litre I-4 turbo-diesel on the option sheet. The Duramax-badged engine produces 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, making it ideally suited for hauling payloads up to 1,800 pounds or trailering up to 3,500 pounds. Of the four trim levels, the premium Denali version displays a unique grille plus plenty of additional content inside and out. Models equipped with the 4x4 Autotrac system are available with an off-road suspension package, locking rear differential, all-terrain rubber, automatic transmission and hill-descent control. There are, of course, numerous optional extras and packages, including leather seats (heated in front), eight-inch touch-screen/navigation, and a factory-installed spray-on bed liner. For 2019 an available camera-based monitor replaces the traditional rearview mirror for an unblocked view behind the pickup.

