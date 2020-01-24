The current shakeup (or shakeout) in the sedan class has claimed several mainstream victims over the past few years, but top-tier notables such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry continue to hold fast. Clearly, the Accord’s good looks and stellar fuel economy continue to attract plenty of buyers. The current-generation model, which arrived for 2018, increased the wheelbase by two inches, resulting in more rear-seat legroom, and the platform was lighter and stronger than before. The base 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 192 horsepower, while an available turbo 2.0 makes 252 horses. That’s less than the previously optional 278-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6, but the turbo delivers more peak torque throughout a wider rev range. The base 1.5 can be had with a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable unit. The optional turbo 2.0 also gets a manual gearbox, or an optional 10-speed automatic. The Accord Hybrid achieves a combined city/highway fuel-economy rating of 48 mpg. For 2020, Honda Sensing’s suite of dynamic-safety technology is standard on all models.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription