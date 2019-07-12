Perhaps it’s no coincidence that North America’s two leading sedans (the Toyota Camry is the other) were completely redesigned for the 2018 model year. But it’s the Accord that displays the most radical adjustment, both in the design and in propulsion systems. Although just a touch shorter, Honda stretched the wheelbase by more than 2 inches for greater legroom, while lowering the silhouette by half an inch. The Accord’s body is attached to a lighter and stronger platform that is significantly lighter than before. The Accord runs with a couple of turbocharged four-cylinder powerplants plus a non-turbo four-cylinder with an electric motor in the Hybrid model. The base 1.5-liter turbo delivers 192 horsepower, while a 2.0-turbo makes 252 horses. That’s less than the previously optional 278-horsepower V-6, but the turbo delivers more maximum torque available throughout a wider rev range. The base 1.5 can be had with a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable unit (CVT). The optional 2.0 also uses a manual gearbox, while a 10-speed automatic is optional. Meanwhile, the Hybrid achieves a combined city/highway mpg 47 mpg.
