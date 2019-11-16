NOTE: Images are from 2019, as 2020 images were unavailable at press time.

All new for 2020. It’s mostly conjecture at this point, but Honda’s smallest North American model is expected to return in a completely altered state, with new styling and propulsion. It’s believed a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine — that makes about the same horsepower as the non-turbo I-4, but delivers more torque — will replace the current 1-5-liter four-cylinder. There exists, however, the possibility that a hybrid powertrain, similar to the one use to propel the Honda Insight, will be an option. If that holds true, it would be rated at about 150 net horsepower.

