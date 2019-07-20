Flying in the face of the public’s growing disdain for traditional sedans, Hyundai has taken the opposite tack and removed the Accent wagon from the lineup. However, with the sub-compact Hyundai Kona hatch that arrived for 2018, the automaker’s reasoning makes sense. Besides, the latest Accent is likely to be one of the more desirable small sedans around if looks, passenger room and content are any measure. In fact, the small four-door appears quite similar to Hyundai’s stylish Elantra sedan. The Accent received a brand new and much stiffer platform that’s less prone to twisting for a more secure and quieter ride. The standard 1.6-liter engine, which has been refined for improved fuel economy, can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, or optional six-speed automatic. The littlest Hyundai is available in several trim levels, from stripped-down basic to very well equipped, including the latest in interior comfort, telematics plus active-braking assist that helps prevent contact with the vehicle in front and can autonomously bring the car to a complete stop at low speeds.
