For the 2019 model year, both ends of the sedan were renewed. Hyundai also introduced active-safety technologies to the availability list, including an inattentive-driver alert and Safe Exit Assist. When parked with the rear-seat safety lock activated, Safe Exit Assist can detect vehicles approaching from behind and keep the Elantra’s doors locked until it’s safe to open them. Carrying over for 2020 are the sedan’s base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and the optional turbocharged 1.4- and 1.6-liter engines (the 1.4 is exclusive to the so-called Eco model). A continuously variable transmission — formerly exclusive to the 2.0 — replaces the six-speed automatic, and the manual transmission is also cancelled. The turbo engines continue with the seven-speed automatic with manual control. The Elantra GT hatchback that was last renewed for the 2018 model year carries over unchanged. It uses the 2.0 and optional turbo 1.6 engines only. The latter is exclusive to the GT Sport that also comes with bigger brakes and added standard content.
