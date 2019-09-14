With an all-electric version added for 2019, Hyundai gets in on the sub-compact utility action with a spunky little wagon with playful styling. The fenders have been flared to accommodate the car’s wide stance and ride height has been elevated for those times when you’re confronted with deeply rutted roads and/or trails. The extended distance between the front and rear wheels means that rear-seat passengers catch a leg- and knee-space break. There’s also plenty of room for gear with the back seat upright or folded flat. Hyundai has given the Kona plenty of poke, starting with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The optional turbo I-4 does even better, producing 175 horses and 195 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is hitched to the 2.0, while the turbo uses a seven-speed automated manual (dual-clutch). The optional all-wheel-drive hardware can be added with either powerplant. For 2019 Hyundai introduces the Kona Electric with 290 pound-feet of torque and a top-rated 258 miles of maximum range (20 miles more than the next-best Chevrolet Bolt).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.