Following a number of adjustments for the 2018 model year, Hyundai’s midsize sedan stays the course in a bracket that’s scrambling to hold its own against an onslaught of utility models (aka crossovers). For its most recent update, the front and rear ends were restyled along with the hood, front fenders and trunk lid. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder and optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engines I-4 remain unchanged, as does the turbo 1.6-liter engine that’s exclusive to the Sonata Eco. The turbo 2.0 uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.4 connects to a six-speed unit. The 2.0-liter combines with an electric motor in the Sonata Hybrid and Hybrid plug-in, the latter can travel up to 27 miles in electric-only mode before the gas engine lends a hand. Hybrid fuel economy is rated at 39 mpg city and 42 highway (40 combined).
