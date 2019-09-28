Tall wagons (also known as crossovers) appear to be taking over the world, but fortunately there are still a few fun coupes around to make life (and driving) interesting. The Q60’s slinky lines are somewhat reminiscent of the now-retired Honda Accord Coupe, other than a few extra creases in the bodywork, a subtle hitch in the rear-window pillar and of course the very cool mesh grille with chrome surround. The exterior is matched with an equally sharp-looking cockpit with well-bolstered seats in faux or optional real leather and shiny trim pieces. The all-turbo/twin-turbo engine lineup starts with the 208-horsepower four-cylinder – a strictly base-model item, then moves more rapidly up the line with an available 300-horsepower V-6. However to satisfy performance addicts, the top-end Red Sport’s version of the V-6 puts out 400 horses. All three are connected to seven-speed automatic transmissions and all can be upgraded to all-wheel-drive, if so desired.

