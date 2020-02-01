Jaguar’s compact tall wagon is an enticing little cat, with the looks, luxury and power that actually fits with the Jaguar name and reputation. It’s more than a foot shorter and nearly 3.5 inches narrower than the larger F-Pace and is more than eight inches shorter between the front and rear wheels. Oddly, the E-pace actually outweighs the bigger Jag by 155 pounds. Fortunately, the smaller model is up to the task of quickly and efficiently hauling passengers and cargo, using a turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 246 horsepower. For more oomph, the R-Dynamic package’s turbo 2.0 delivers 296 horses. A nine-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice. A permanently engaged all-wheel-drive system is standard for base models, however the R-Dynamic’s “Active Driveline” keeps only the front wheels turning in normal traction/driving conditions. When traction loss is detected, the system can direct nearly all of the available torque to the rear axle and to a specific wheel as required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.