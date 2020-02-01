Jaguar’s compact tall wagon is an enticing little cat, with the looks, luxury and power that actually fits with the Jaguar name and reputation. It’s more than a foot shorter and nearly 3.5 inches narrower than the larger F-Pace and is more than eight inches shorter between the front and rear wheels. Oddly, the E-pace actually outweighs the bigger Jag by 155 pounds. Fortunately, the smaller model is up to the task of quickly and efficiently hauling passengers and cargo, using a turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 246 horsepower. For more oomph, the R-Dynamic package’s turbo 2.0 delivers 296 horses. A nine-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice. A permanently engaged all-wheel-drive system is standard for base models, however the R-Dynamic’s “Active Driveline” keeps only the front wheels turning in normal traction/driving conditions. When traction loss is detected, the system can direct nearly all of the available torque to the rear axle and to a specific wheel as required.

