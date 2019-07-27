The second-generation Compass, which replaced both the original model as well as the Patriot, was a mid-2017 arrival. Manufactured in Mexico, India, Brazil and China, it is sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. Although overall styling (especially the rear-most roof pillar) is unique, the grille has a decidedly Jeep Grand Cherokee look to it. The sole engine is a 180-horsepower “Tigershark” four-cylinder that’s linked to either a six-speed manual, or available six- or nine-speed automatic transmissions. Four different trim levels are available consisting of Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. The latter comes with added ground clearance, underbody protection and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system called Selec-Terrain that can direct 100 percent of the available torque to a single wheel. It also uses a 20:1 crawl ratio for tackling the real rough stuff. A less rugged full-time system is optional on the rest of the lineup. Both 4x4 systems can be set to Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud modes, but Selec-Terrain also gets an additional Rock setting designed for serious off-roading.
