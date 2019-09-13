From tame to torrid, the Grand Cherokee covers more bases than most other major-league sport-utility vehicles. The “sport” reference is validated by the all-wheel-drive Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It comes with a supercharged V-8 that puts out a ground-pounding 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. It also uses a modified eight-speed automatic transmission, a tougher differential and rear driveshaft, plus beefed-up suspension components, compared to regular-strength GCs. If the Trackhawk’s near $90,000 price tag is too steep, the much cheaper 475-horsepower Grand Cherokee SRT will still deliver plenty of thrills. Meanwhile, the Trailhawk is specifically designed for more extreme off-road traversing. It comes with standard 18-inch Goodyear Adventure tires, increased suspension travel and up to 11.8-inches of ground clearance, thanks to a modified air-ride suspension system. For 2019 a new Limited X model is dressed up with a unique front and rear fascia, performance hood and 20-inch wheels. Inside there are perforated leather seats, 8.4-inch touchscreen and a nine-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation.
