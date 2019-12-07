New for 2020, this gorgeous piece of transportation equipment slots between the giant-size Navigator and the midsize five-passenger Nautilus (née MKX). The Aviator is built on the same rear-wheel-drive platform as the 2020 Ford Explorer, but unlike a similar platform-sharing arrangement 15 or so years ago, the two vehicles appear entirely unrelated. The interior provides abundant space for seven passengers, or six if the available second-row captains are put in place of the standard three-person bench. The base Aviator is fitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that makes 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. Power is distributed to the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. For the all-wheel-hybrid hybrid, the transmission is integrated with an electric motor that increases total output to 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. When fully charged, the electric ranges is about 18 miles. The hybrid is available with the Grand Touring and Black Label Grand Touring trims. The latter is available with Lincoln’s Air Glide suspension with dynamic lower entry that automatically lowers the body as the driver approaches.
