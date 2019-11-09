New for 2020. Compared to the outgoing MKC five-passenger compact wagon, the new Corsair has a larger grille, crisper fender and door panel creases and a cleaner-looking liftgate. Overall length, width and wheelbase have also increased slightly and contribute to more stowage capacity behind the backseat and behind the front seats when the second row is folded flat. The Corsair’s simplified dashboard improves on the MKC’s flight-deck look, distinguished by a ribbon of fresh-air ventilation, 8-inch touch-screen and controls that protrude above the floor console. The transmission switches extend horizontally below the air vents. The base Corsair uses a 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, while a 280-horsepower 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder is optional. Both connect to eight-speed automatic transmissions. All-wheel-drive is available with the 2.0, but standard with the 2.3. Active-safety technology such as speed-sign recognition, traffic-lane centering and reverse-braking assist are optional, as is a windshield-projection display of vital vehicle information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.