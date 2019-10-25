New for 2019, the Nautilus name replaces the MKX, which is a good thing since many people kept getting it mixed up with the MKZ sedan. The Ford Edge-based model stays the course in the looks department (it went under the knife for 2018), including plenty of curves and angles plus a more Lincoln-esque grille. In back, a taillight bar that dominates the rear end extends the full width of the liftgate. Beneath the sheetmetal, Lincoln has stiffened the chassis, upgraded the suspension and added more sound insulation (including an acoustic windshield and front side glass). The interior comes with leather-covered front seats with four-way adjustable headrests. Lastly, Lincoln replaced the gearshift lever with push-button controls beside the touch-screen display. For 2019 the base non-turbo V-6 has been dropped and a turbocharged four-cylinder assumes the base-engine spot. A turbo V-6 is optional. Both connect to eight-speed automatic transmissions. The available all-wheel-drive on the 2.0 directs 100 percent of the engine torque to the front tires under normal operating conditions, but can also send up to 100 percent to the rear if the fronts start to slip. A suite of dynamic-safety technologies comes standard in all models.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.