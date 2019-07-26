The CX-5’s smaller CX-3 relation is one cute and sporty little wagon that’s getting a lot of attention, but it does have its limitations. For more people and cargo capacity, the bigger CX-5 is a better choice. It not only looks pretty good, but it’s just as lively a driver. The CX-5’s mechanical bits are part of Mazda’s “Skyactiv” system that’s more than just marketing puffery; it represents a holistic transformation of the powertrain plus various other components that helps save fuel and has turned the entire Mazda lineup into exemplary driving machines. For 2018 the CX-5 was given a modest front- and rear-end redesign plus a new dashboard with a tablet-style touchscreen that replaced the in-dash version. The body structure was also stiffened and the steering and suspension systems were improved for more precise handling. The sole engine is a 2.5-liter I-4 that puts out 187 horsepower and connects to a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive is optional on all models. According to Mazda, a four-cylinder turbo-diesel option that was slated to arrive earlier will finally become available later in the current model year.
