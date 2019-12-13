New for 2020. Nearly every automaker, it seems, is intent on introducing as many different utility vehicles — so-called crossovers or tall wagons — as they can think of, and most are gobbled up just as quickly as they are arrive on dealership lots. Mazda is introducing its fourth such model: The CX-30 slots between the compact CX-3 and midsize CX-5. Why is not called the CX-4, then? Apparently Mazda already has a CX-4 elsewhere in the world and wants to avoid confusion. The CX-30 appears to have blended the best of both tall wagons plus a bit of the Mazda3’s looks for good measure. Because the CX-30 isn’t arriving until early 2020, there’s no confirmation yet regarding powertrains, although a possibility is Mazda’s Skyactiv-X compression-ignition powerplant. It works somewhat like a diesel engine but instead burns gasoline and uses spark plugs during startup and hard acceleration. It’s expected to be a real fuel miser. Also expected is a base 186-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

