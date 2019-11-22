The C-Class lineup is a toy box brimming with different body styles, content and powertrain options to suit a diverse range of buyers. Recent changes to the three models — sedan, coupe and convertible — were limited to revised front and rear styling and new LED headlamps. Unchanged is a toggle-style gearshift lever that controls a nine-speed automatic transmission located on the steering column. The interface allows your fingers to gesture the functions for zoom and shrink (pinch) and to select the various menu items, including infotainment, communications and climate systems on a dash-mounted tablet-style screen. The base turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s standard in the C300 rear- and all-wheel-drive models received a 14-horsepower bump (to 255) for the 2019 model year, while the rest of the V-6 and V-8 engines carried over. Options include sport suspension, panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker Burmester-brand audio system and the latest dynamic-safety technologies.
