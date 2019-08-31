Updated for 2019, the C-Class lineup is a toy box brimming with body styles, content and powertrain options to suit a diverse range of buyers. Changes to all three models – sedan, coupe and convertible – are limited to revised front- and rear-end treatments with new LED headlamps. Unchanged is a toggle-style gearshift lever that controls a nine-speed automatic transmission located on the steering column. A touch-pad controller on the console allows your fingers to zoom or reduce (pinch) and select the various menu items, including infotainment, communications and climate systems displayed on a dash-mounted tablet-style screen. The base turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s standard in the C300 rear- and all-wheel-drive models gets a 14-horsepower bump (to 255), while the rest of the V-6 and V-8 power teams carry over. Luxury abounds with luxury options such as a sport suspension, panoramic sunroof and 13-speaker Burmester-brand audio system. The absolute latest in dynamic safety technologies can also be selected.
