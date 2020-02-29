This compact utility vehicle slots between the seven-passenger Outlander and the smaller Outlander Sport, but is equal to both vehicles in the distance between the front and rear wheels. The Eclipse Cross has modern front-end styling that appears Lexus-inspired, and there’s a ribbon-like bar that extends between the tail lamps, splitting the liftgate glass nearly in half. The interior is nicely designed, with a tablet-style touchscreen and an available head-up display. A control pad on the floor console operates the communications and audio systems shown on the touchscreen. The split-folding rear seat adjusts fore and aft and also reclines. Available options include a panoramic glass roof, navigation system and premium audio package. Beneath the hood is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that’s rated at 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It links to a continuously variable transmission. For 2020, front-wheel-drive is now optional on all four trim levels. Previously, they could only be had with all-wheel-drive. The result is a slight cut in base price.
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: A roomy, middle-ground utility vehicle
- Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
