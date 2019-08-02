With the possible exception of the larger Velar, the Evoque is the epitome of all-wheel-drive coolness. With minimal front and rear overhang and ample ground clearance, chances are it won’t get hung-up over uneven terrain or become stuck in sand or mud. Keeping the Evoque moving in all conditions is a turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 237, or optionally 286 horsepower. Both are linked to nine-speed automatic transmissions. On- and off-road traction comes from a full-time all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled center differential that varies the torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on where the grip is greatest. An adjustable Adaptive Dynamics option offers either a soft or firm (sporty) ride. The system’s shock dampers monitor the suspension “at least 1,000 times per second” to promote maximum vehicle stability with minimal body roll while turning. The soft top on the Evoque convertible can be lowered and raised in 18 seconds, even while the vehicle is in motion (less than 30 mph, please).

