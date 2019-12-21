With a new sedan for 2020, plus a new hybrid powertrain, a car known for being safe and reliable now has other attributes: More style and technology. The new 12th-generation Corolla sedan, which joins the new-for-2019 Corolla Hatchback, is ideal for people who don’t want to think about how the car works, but believe it will work faithfully and safely well past the powertrain warranty stage and/or the monthly loan or lease commitment. The adoption of Toyota’s latest TGNA platform allows the sedan’s available powertrains to sit slightly closer to the ground, which means a lower center of gravity. A new independent rear suspension replaces the previous torsion-beam system and is claimed to improve both handling and ride comfort. The base 1.8-liter engine is rated at 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque. An available 2.0-liter four-cylinder — standard issue for the Hatchback —produces 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet. For the first time, the Corolla can be ordered with a hybrid system, the one that’s used in the Toyota Prius. Its 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combines with a pair of electric motors to produce 121 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque.
