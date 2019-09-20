New for 2019, the fifth-generation RAV4 is literally new from the wheels up, starting with a more rigid platform and a lower and wider profile. Styling changes include an aggressive-looking front end, while the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is linked to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The gasoline-electric hybrid model also uses the 2.5, but it adds electric motors for the front and rear axles, and a continuously variable transmission. For 2019, a new optional all-wheel-drive system is available in the upper trim levels of non-hybrids. It sends half the engine power to the rear wheels and can direct all to either outside wheel when the RAV4 is turning — called torque-vectoring — which increases stability. The system also uncouples the rear wheels under normal driving situations where traction is ample. The AWD system for lower trims has a “Lock” mode that applies half the powertrain’s torque equally to both rear wheels as long as you’re driving below 25 mph. The updated suite of standard dynamic-safety tech now includes pedestrian detection/avoidance and a lane-departure nanny. Optional is a camera-based rear-view mirror that provides an unobstructed view out back.

