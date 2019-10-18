The subcompact Yaris gets by more on Toyota’s reputation for superior build quality and above-par resale value than as a styling and performance leader. For 2018, Toyota installed a new grille with chrome or piano black accents, depending on the model. Despite the changes, the Yaris still doesn’t quite measure up in the looks department, compared to the Honda Fit, Nissan Versa Note and Kia Rio. The same goes for the Mazda-built Yaris sedan that for 2019 drops the iA designation. On the plus side, the two- and four-door Yaris hatchbacks provide lots of rear-seat passenger space for two adults (three in a pinch) plus a reasonable amount of stowage room. Interior finishings are also first-rate and are as good or better than what you’ll find in other entry-level models. Both hatchback and sedan body styles run with 106-horsepower four-cylinder engines, however the iA’s originates with Mazda. For 2019, a number of dynamic-safety features are now standard in the hatchback lineup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.