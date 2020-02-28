With plenty of ground clearance, Volvo’s smallest wagon can tackle more than just city streets and road construction. The XC40 bears a strong resemblance to other Volvos, while the interior is the epitome of classic Swedish modern. A 12.3-inch touch-screen dominates a dashboard that features unusual vertically shaped air vents. The XC40’s well-bolstered front chairs should provide much comfort and joy, particularly on long journeys. A 187-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is standard in the front-wheel-drive T4, while the all-wheel-drive T5 uses a 248-horsepower version. Both engines are connected to eight-speed automatic transmissions. All models come with climate control, power tailgate and a power driver’s seat. At the top end, the T5 R-Design has dual-zone climate control, premium leather seat covers, and voice-activated navigation. The R-Design also gets a sport suspension. Optional is a panoramic sunroof and premium Harmon Kardon-brand audio. A full range of active-safety technologies is available, including emergency braking that can detect pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. An electric XC40 should arrive sometime in 2020.
Breaking
2020 Volvo XC40: Volvo’s smallest wagon tackles a lot
- Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.