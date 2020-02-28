With plenty of ground clearance, Volvo’s smallest wagon can tackle more than just city streets and road construction. The XC40 bears a strong resemblance to other Volvos, while the interior is the epitome of classic Swedish modern. A 12.3-inch touch-screen dominates a dashboard that features unusual vertically shaped air vents. The XC40’s well-bolstered front chairs should provide much comfort and joy, particularly on long journeys. A 187-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is standard in the front-wheel-drive T4, while the all-wheel-drive T5 uses a 248-horsepower version. Both engines are connected to eight-speed automatic transmissions. All models come with climate control, power tailgate and a power driver’s seat. At the top end, the T5 R-Design has dual-zone climate control, premium leather seat covers, and voice-activated navigation. The R-Design also gets a sport suspension. Optional is a panoramic sunroof and premium Harmon Kardon-brand audio. A full range of active-safety technologies is available, including emergency braking that can detect pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. An electric XC40 should arrive sometime in 2020.

