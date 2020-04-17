The Richmond LGBTQ Chamber enriches, uplifts, and connects all members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Central Virginia. We support LGBTQ-owned and allied businesses and professionals by increasing visibility, offering networking opportunities and educational programs, and promoting economic success. We connect the LGBTQ community supportive businesses.
In effort to help local member businesses the Richmond LGBTQ Chamber created a Member Relief Fund to aid in personal and financial hardships. To connect with us you can visit our website at RichmondLGBTQChamber.org or on social media platforms @RichmondLGBTQChamber. To those the Chamber has had the pleasure of serving we are here to support you and your business during and after this pandemic. The Member Relief Fund consists of several micro-grants. However funds are limited and we are requesting cash donations to help as many members as possible. You can make a contribution on our website RichmondLGBTQChamber.org.
Natasha Crosby
804-502-9122
