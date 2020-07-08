School Board Chairwoman Linda Owen on Wednesday said she’s ending her reelection bid.
She announced her withdrawal from the 9th district race in a statement endorsing her opponent and citing a need to focus on reopening scenarios for Richmond Public Schools.
“Right now, I really think I need to be focused on this dilemma about reopening schools,” she said in an interview. “I’ve gotten a zillion emails and people feel so strongly. I don’t think that’s going to just stop in time for me to campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Nicole Jones, the donor director at Art 180, is now running unopposed for Owens’ seat.
“I support Nicole Jones in her candidacy for this seat and encourage all others in the district to do the same,” Owen said in her announcement. “I believe she is a strong supporter of our strategic plan and the administration’s efforts to continue to improve our schools, leading and teaching with love. I am happy to pass the torch!”
Jones said she's honored to have Owen's endorsement and that while she is running unopposed, she still plans to campaign for the seat.
“I’m running unopposed, but I still have work to do,” Jones said. “I want to do my due diligence to let the parents and constituents of the 9th district know that I’m not here to just fill a seat.”
While serving on the Board, Jones will represent south central Richmond’s schools: J.L. Francis Elementary, E.S.H. Greene Elementary, Miles Jones Elementary, Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary, and G.H. Reid Elementary.
Owen began serving on the city’s school board in 2017 when the board saw 100% turnover. She was part of the hiring of Superintendent Jason Kamras and has been a strong supporter of the administration’s five-year strategic plan.
Prior to serving on the School Board, Owen was a volunteer at G.H. Reid Elementary, and said she hopes to continue to be involved in assisting with the administration’s priorities. She said she doesn’t plan to run for the school board again in the future.
“I have retired once, and I think it’s time to retire again.”
Owen is not the only incumbent who is giving up a seat on the Board. Patrick Sapini of the 5th district and Felicia Cosby of the 6th district are not competing for their seats.
Jennifer Aghomo, Decardra Jackson, David Jones, and Stephanie Rizzi are competing for the 5th district seat. Ta’Quan Grant, Shonda Muhammad, Lynette Plummer, Timika S. Vincent and Deon Wright are in the race for the 6th district.
