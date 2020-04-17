Every life is precious at the Richmond SPCA. COVID-19 has altered our programs but not our steadfast commitment to animals and our community. To all who have adopted or committed to foster pets: Thank you! Animals are still relying on us in this time, and we are coming to their rescue at municipal shelters around Central Virginia. Protecting our community's pets extends to sick and injured patients still being seen at our Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital, which is the only full-service, charitably operated veterinary hospital in the state. Learn how these essential resources are being delivered at richmondspca.org.
804-521-1300
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.