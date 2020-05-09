When you see people differently, you serve people differently. Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief non-profit, is committed to ending hunger in our lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable. Hunger still affects 820 million people worldwide, and those affected by hunger and malnutrition are more vulnerable to illness and disease. During this global crisis, Rise Against Hunger’s mission is more important than ever before. To help support the organization’s 1.7 million beneficiaries around the world and enable Rise Against Hunger to continue its global hunger relief efforts, visit our website for more information.

Mike Nelson, Richmond Community Engagement Manager

Email: richmond@riseagainsthunger.org

www.riseagainsthunger.org/

