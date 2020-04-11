UVA's Wilfred Wahee tackles Va. Tech's Bucky Hodges in the fourth quarter. 8/20/2016: Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges (7) makes a catch in front of Georgia Tech defensive back D.J. White during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in Atlanta. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges (7) makes a catch in front of Georgia Tech defensive back D.J. White during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in Atlanta. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Fullback Sam Rogers (45) has a black eye from the previous day's practice during a Virginia Tech football media event in Blacksburg Va. Sunday August 14 2016. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Fullback Sam Rogers (45) has a black eye from the previous day's practice during a Virginia Tech football media event in Blacksburg Va. Sunday August 14 2016. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Bucky Hodges caught 85 passes for 1,056 yards and 13 touchdowns his first two seasons. Head Coach Justin Fuente, center, sits among his players prior to having a team photograph made prior to Virginia Tech football Fan Appreciation Day in Blacksburg Va. Sunday August 14 2016. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Head Coach Justin Fuente, center, sits among his players prior to having a team photograph made prior to Virginia Tech football Fan Appreciation Day in Blacksburg Va. Sunday August 14 2016. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times With their versatility, Virginia Tech's Sam Rogers (left) and Bucky Hodges (right) give the Hokies numerous options on offense, which the coaching staff plans to exploit this season. Rogers is listed on the depth chart as a tailback and Hodges as a tight end. Don Petersen With their versatility, Virginia Tech's Sam Rogers (left) and Bucky Hodges (right) give the Hokies numerous options on offense, which the coaching staff plans to exploit this season. Rogers is listed on the depth chart as a tailback and Hodges as a tight end. Don P
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.