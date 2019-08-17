This month marks significant anniversaries for two of the most notable storms ever to hit the commonwealth of Virginia. On Monday, it will have been 50 years since Hurricane Camille first knocked on Virginia’s doorstep. The deadly Category 5 hurricane killed 153 people and caused an inflation-adjusted $977 million worth of damage in the state alone.
Three and a half decades later, Gaston — which hammered central Virginia as a tropical storm before being reclassified as a Category 1 hurricane — dropped nearly a foot of rain in some areas and left much of Richmond under water. Interstate 95 and more than 120 local roads had to be closed because of flash flooding. At least 1,000 residents were forced from their homes and several buildings in the downtown area were condemned.
Even now, 15 years later, many Richmond businesses are still feeling the lingering effects of Gaston. What’s more troubling is that many of those businesses are no longer around.
According to FEMA, an estimated 40% of businesses do not reopen after a natural disaster, with an additional 25% failing within the following year. No business, large or small, is immune to these dangers. Even storms in nearby localities or disasters that occur in other states can disrupt manufacturing, supply chains or communications that local businesses rely upon to serve their customers and generate revenue.
For these reasons, it’s vitally important that business owners take the necessary precautions so that they don’t find themselves in the 65% of businesses that close their doors because of the effects of natural disasters, like hurricanes. The Virginia State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance sent out a reminder earlier this month for business owners to plan now for disasters, and I urge local business owners to take that message to heart.
Throughout my career in the insurance industry, I’ve found that a great number of individuals and business owners don’t always understand what is included in their policy and, more importantly, what is not. In the event of a claim, these unknowns can lead to tens of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses, or worse, closing a business’s doors for good.
For example, standard policies do not cover the damage typically associated with hurricanes and other natural disasters, such as flooding. It’s vitally important that all Virginians, but especially business owners, regularly review their insurance policies and make adjustments, as needed.
For most businesses, especially those in high-risk areas such as coastal regions or flood zones, it’s a good idea to consider business interruption insurance, which covers the loss of income that your business might lose following a disaster. The SCC also recommends considering separate automobile insurance policies, since standard business insurance covers only real property.
So, before a named storm is hovering over our heads and threatening Virginia, there are a few things you can do to make sure your business is prepared.
The most important is to take the time to sit down and thoroughly evaluate your business and its needs with your insurance agent. Determine whether your business is located in an area that is at an especially high risk of natural disasters. Develop a detailed plan on what you will do if a storm hits your area. Ensure that your documents are stored in a safe place and that all electronic records are backed up on a regular basis.
To put it simply, be prepared. After all, it could be the difference between being in that 65% or seeing your business prosper for many years to come.
