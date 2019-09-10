Rocket explodes at U.S. Embassy in Kabul
A rocket exploded at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack, but officials at the compound declared all-clear about an hour later and reported no injuries. There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials. The NATO mission, which is nearby in Kabul, also said no personnel had been injured.
