Today’s 78th Public Square hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch brings together local health officials and law enforcement officials to explore how the region is battling the opioid crisis.
Panelists include Dr. Danny Avula, health director, Richmond City Health District; Ivy Sager, executive director, Hanover Community Services Board; Edward “Loy” Senter Jr., fire and EMS chief, Chesterfield County; and Col. David Hines, sheriff, Hanover County.
RTD President and Publisher Thomas A. Silvestri will moderate the Public Square, titled “Can we overcome the opioid epidemic?”
The Public Square will take place at the newspaper’s downtown office, 300 E. Franklin St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but please register at Richmond.com/Public-Square. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have registered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.