Winner

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee

Multiple locations

sugarshackdonuts.com

Every doughnut at Sugar Shack is hand rolled and hand cut, but you don’t need us to tell you that – you can taste it for yourself. With several locations across the Greater Richmond area and an abundance of national awards under its belt, the bakery has gained a reputation for fresh, local ingredients, jazzy doughnut varieties and strong community focus.

 

First Runner Up

Pearl's Bake Shoppe

Second Runner Up

Lark Baking Co. & Market

