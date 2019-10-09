Winner
Sedona Taphouse (Glen Allen)
5312 Wyndham Forest Drive, Glen Allen
There are reasons Sedona’s been voted best bar several years running – perhaps for the uplifting, sophisticated vibes or maybe because of the relentlessly fresh, Southwest-inspired cuisine (no frozen bar food here). But we suspect most people come for the jaw-dropping diversity of Sedona’s craft beer selection.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
