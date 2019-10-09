Winner

Sedona Taphouse (Glen Allen)

5312 Wyndham Forest Drive, Glen Allen

sedonataphouse.com

There are reasons Sedona’s been voted best bar several years running – perhaps for the uplifting, sophisticated vibes or maybe because of the relentlessly fresh, Southwest-inspired cuisine (no frozen bar food here). But we suspect most people come for the jaw-dropping diversity of Sedona’s craft beer selection.

First Runner Up

Rare Olde Times

Second Runner Up

Industrial Taphouse

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription