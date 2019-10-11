Winner
Sedona Taphouse (Midlothian)
15732 WC Main St., Midlothian
With hundreds of craft beers from Richmond, the U.S. and around the world, a variety of regional wines and handcrafted martinis, plus a vibrant food menu featuring locally sourced and organic ingredients, there’s something for everyone at Sedona – no matter which side of the river you’re on.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
