Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse

 Courtesy Sedona Taphouse

Winner

Sedona Taphouse (Midlothian)

15732 WC Main St., Midlothian

sedonataphouse.com

With hundreds of craft beers from Richmond, the U.S. and around the world, a variety of regional wines and handcrafted martinis, plus a vibrant food menu featuring locally sourced and organic ingredients, there’s something for everyone at Sedona – no matter which side of the river you’re on.

First Runner Up

Tazza Kitchen

Second Runner Up

Wood and Iron Gameday Restaurant and Bar

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription