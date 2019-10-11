Winner

Mission BBQ

Multiple locations

mission-bbq.com

The first Mission BBQ opened its doors on September 11, 2011. As its name suggests, its founders were on a mission: to serve and honor those who serve our country, including soldiers, firefighters, police officers and first responders, with “authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients.” Richmond’s now affirming those words. Mission beat out some tough local contenders for Best BBQ this year.  

First Runner Up

Buz and Ned's

Second Runner Up

ZZQ

 

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription