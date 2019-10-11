Winner

Boychik's Deli

4024 Cox Road, Glen Allen

boychicks.com

Whether you’re craving a bagel on the run or a full spread in the morning sunshine, Boychik’s is the best place in town to start your day. The old-school New York delicatessen is known for its excellent service, hometown flair and sumptuous food at incredibly reasonable prices. Don’t miss the challah French toast.

First Runner Up

Joe's Inn

Second Runner Up

The Fancy Biscuit

