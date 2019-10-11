Winner
Boychik's Deli
4024 Cox Road, Glen Allen
Whether you’re craving a bagel on the run or a full spread in the morning sunshine, Boychik’s is the best place in town to start your day. The old-school New York delicatessen is known for its excellent service, hometown flair and sumptuous food at incredibly reasonable prices. Don’t miss the challah French toast.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
