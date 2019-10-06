Winner
The Jefferson Hotel
101 W. Franklin St., Richmond
The Sunday Champagne Brunch at The Jefferson is more than just brunch: It’s an experience. Enjoy a variety of seasonal Virginia breakfast and lunch dishes in the elegant Rotunda lobby, then take photos with your party on the breathtaking grand staircase. Reservations are required and fill quickly.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
