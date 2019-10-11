Winner
Carytown Burgers & Fries
Multiple locations
The crew at Carytown Burgers pride themselves on being foodies obsessed with fresh ingredients. It’s the reason they have their handcrafted beef patties down to perfection, not to mention plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. Check them out at three convenient Richmond locations.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
