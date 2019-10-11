Winner

Carytown Burgers & Fries

Multiple locations

carytownburgers.com

The crew at Carytown Burgers pride themselves on being foodies obsessed with fresh ingredients. It’s the reason they have their handcrafted beef patties down to perfection, not to mention plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. Check them out at three convenient Richmond locations.

First Runner Up

Burger Bach

Second Runner Up

Industrial Taphouse

 

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription