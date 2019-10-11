Winner
Skip Frazzano, Chez Max Restaurant
10622 Patterson Ave., Richmond
Frazzano has been at Chez Max, Richmond’s beloved French restaurant, since 2014, but he really got his chance to shine when he helped revamp the menu after the restaurant came under new ownership last year. From classics such as duck a l‘orange to local, seasonal twists on French favorites, each of his dishes is magnificently prepared and presented with impeccable attention to detail.
