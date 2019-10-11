frazzano

Skip Frazzano of Chez Max and Courtney Barrett

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Skip Frazzano, Chez Max Restaurant

10622 Patterson Ave., Richmond                              

chezmaxva.com

Frazzano has been at Chez Max, Richmond’s beloved French restaurant, since 2014, but he really got his chance to shine when he helped revamp the menu after the restaurant came under new ownership last year. From classics such as duck a l‘orange to local, seasonal twists on French favorites, each of his dishes is magnificently prepared and presented with impeccable attention to detail.

 

First Runner Up

Mike Ledesma, Perch

Second Runner Up

Giuseppe Carollo, Frank's

