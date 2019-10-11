Tazza Kitchen

Warm Fuzzies at Tazza Kitchen.

 Mark Gormus

Winner

Tazza Kitchen

Multiple locations

tazzakitchen.com

Winner of best cocktail menu for two consecutive years, Tazza is exceptional when it comes to seasonal, handcrafted drinks. Expect wildly creative cocktails featuring fresh, farm-to-table ingredients, all served in a contemporary space that weds warmth with style. Tazza also has a variety of delicious wood-fired dishes to complement that bourbon or gin.

 

First Runner Up

The Jasper

Second Runner Up

Industrial Taphouse

