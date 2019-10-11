Winner
Lamplighter Coffee Roasters
Multiple locations
There’s your typical coffee shop, and then there’s Lamplighter: a tour de force in coffee and customer service, voted best local coffee shop for years. Lamplighter roasts all their own beans, boasts a vegan-friendly menu of sandwiches and snacks, and serves as a popular community space, even offering educational seminars in subjects such as brewing fundamentals and latte art. Pour us a cup.
