Winner

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Multiple locations

lamplightercoffee.com

There’s your typical coffee shop, and then there’s Lamplighter: a tour de force in coffee and customer service, voted best local coffee shop for years. Lamplighter roasts all their own beans, boasts a vegan-friendly menu of sandwiches and snacks, and serves as a popular community space, even offering educational seminars in subjects such as brewing fundamentals and latte art. Pour us a cup.

First Runner Up

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee

Second Runner Up

The Local Cup

