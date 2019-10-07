shyndigz

Cake layers are covered with chocolate icing at Shyndigz.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Winner

Shyndigz

1903 W. Cary St., Richmond                                         

shyndigz.com

Dine in or carry out at this decadent, desserts-and-drinks-only utopia for sugar-lovers (and the winner in this category for years). Homespun sweets from pecan streusel bread pudding to banana brulee are as pretty as they are delicious and come sized to share. Don’t forget to ask about the cake du jour.

 

First Runner Up

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee

Second Runner Up

Mabel's Espresso Bakery Café

