Winner
Shyndigz
1903 W. Cary St., Richmond
Dine in or carry out at this decadent, desserts-and-drinks-only utopia for sugar-lovers (and the winner in this category for years). Homespun sweets from pecan streusel bread pudding to banana brulee are as pretty as they are delicious and come sized to share. Don’t forget to ask about the cake du jour.
