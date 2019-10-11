Winner

Country Style Donuts

4300 Williamsburg Road, Richmond

Country Style describes their fresh, homemade doughnuts as “deliciously addictive” – and, with the exception of Mondays, they’re open 24 hours a day, so you can get your fix anytime the cravings hit. Founded in 1968, this local mom-and-pop is known not just for its delectable sweet treats but for its exceptional customer service.

First Runner Up

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee

Second Runner Up

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

